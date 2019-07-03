Serie A Side Ready To Push Hard To Land West Ham United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna have once again made contact with West Ham United to explore a deal for midfielder Pedro Obiang.



The Serie A side have been keen on Obiang this summer, but in recent days the trail went cold.













Now though they are back in the picture and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, there have been new contacts between the parties involved.



Obiang is favoured by new Bologna sporting director Walter Sabatini, who believes he fits what the club are looking for in a midfielder.





Bologna are claimed to be ready to put in a big push to take Obiang from West Ham and bring him back to Italian football this summer.







The Serie A side are not putting all their eggs in one basket however.



They have zeroed in on Velez Sarsfield star Nicolas Dominguez as an alternative if Obiang does not arrive from West Ham.





Obiang has consistently been linked with a return to Serie A, where he played for Sampdoria, in recent years, and it remains to be seen if he will make the move this summer.

