Southampton Join Tottenham Hotspur In Holding Interest In Club Brugge Star

Southampton have joined the chase to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window.



The Dutchman has enjoyed a productive debut season in the Belgian top flight with Club Brugge, after joining from NEC Nijmegen last summer.













Danjuma netted six goals and registered four assists for his team-mates in all competitions last season and has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Tottenham, in the summer transfer window.



In addition to Spurs, all of AC Milan, Inter and Rennes have also kept tabs on his development at Club Brugge and could battle each other for his signature this summer.





And according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Southampton have also joined the chase to sign Danjuma from Club Brugge during the close season.







It is claimed the Premier League outfit want to sign the attacker, but they are likely to face competition from several clubs in the hotly-contested chase to land him.



The 22-year-old has a contract with Club Brugge that runs until 2022.





He has earned two caps at senior level for the Netherlands.



Southampton have already added Moussa Djenepo and Che Adams to their squad during the ongoing summer transfer window.

