06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/07/2019 - 09:04 BST

Southampton Try Luck With Loan Offer For 23-Year-Old

 




Southampton have slapped in an offer to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva on an initial loan agreeement this summer.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Sevilla, where he scored eleven goals in 40 appearances for the Spanish club.  


 



AC Milan are believed to be keen on selling the player this summer and a move to the Premier League has been mooted as one English club have come forward with an offer.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Southampton have now come forward with a proposal to take Silva to England on loan, with an option to buy set at €18m.
 


The Rossoneri are likely to reject the offer as they are claimed to value Silva at closer to the €25m mark.



Southampton want to invest in their forward line this summer and the AC Milan striker has emerged as an option for their attack.

It remains to be seen whether the Saints want to match or even get close to AC Milan’s valuation of the Portuguese with a fresh bid.
 


Silva still has three years left on his contract with the Serie A giants and is claimed to be a firm fan of playing in the Premier League in the future.   
 