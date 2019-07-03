Strong, Athletic, Good On Ball – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Talks Up Incoming Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has talked up the qualities of impending new Bhoy Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, who he hopes to have in place before the Champions League qualifiers.



The Scottish Premiership side are hopeful of getting a £3m deal done for the left-back done this week and the player is undergoing a medical.













Lennon is positive that the Hoops will be able to sign Bolingoli by Thursday and has insisted he is a quality performer who will be a welcome addition to the group.



“We are not too far away, and he will be another good addition to the squad”, Lennon was quoted as saying by the Herald.





"He gives us competition at left back, he’s strong, athletic and good on the ball.







“He fits the criteria and hopefully he’ll be in before Thursday.”



Kieran Tierney is currently Celtic's first-choice left-back, but with Arsenal and Napoli interested in signing him, the Bhoys might turn to Bolingoli in the new season.





Bolingoli, who has been with the Austrian club since 2017, made 25 league appearances for the team last season and was involved in six goals.



The 24-year-old also featured in seven Europa League matches for the club last term, including the two group games against Celtic's league rivals Rangers.

