There Is A Favoured Destination – Lille Supremo On Liverpool Linked Nicolas Pepe

Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed that the entourage around Liverpool linked Nicolas Pepe have a favoured destination in mind for the winger.



Pepe is set to leave Lille during the ongoing transfer window and Lille are believed to be keen on banking a fee of around €80m from his departure.













Despite claims in England that Liverpool are not interested in Pepe, the rumours have persisted that the Reds are very much in the race to take the Ivorian to Anfield this summer, with Jurgen Klopp a big fan.



Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with an interest in him and Inter and Atletico Madrid have already put in an offer.





Lopez revealed that he wanted to sell Pepe before the Africa Cup of Nations but it was the player who wanted to take the decision after the tournament.







The Lille president claimed that the player wants to speak to the coaches of his suitors before taking the call.



Lopez told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We know what the offers are.





“I also wanted to close the transfer before the Africa Cup of nations. At the request of his entourage, we waited a little and Nico told us that he wants to focus on the tournament.



“He also wants to talk to the coaches but I am not worried. We will look at the facts.”



The Lille supremo also indicated that the player’s camp have a clear preference to where they want Pepe next season.



“His entourage have a favourite destination and that in itself is not a problem.



“The discussions are with prestigious clubs where he will be happy but everyone has the right to have a preference.”

