06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/07/2019 - 10:08 BST

Time To Move Forward – Manchester United Linked Attacking Midfielder Dani Olmo

 




Manchester United linked attacking midfielder Dani Olmo has conceded that he wants to leave Dinamo Zagreb this summer.

The Spain Under-21 international left Barcelona’s academy to join Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 and has emerged as one of the hottest names in the transfer market.  


 



Following a stellar season at Dinamo Zagreb, the player has been linked with a move away from the club with Manchester United believed to be interested in taking him to Old Trafford.

And Olmo admits that it is time for him to move on from Dinamo Zagreb and join a bigger club, but he indicated that he is prepared to wait for the right offer to arrive on his table.
 


“Yes, I think it is time for me to take a step forward”, the Spaniard told Mundo Deportivo.



“But we will see what happens, the summer is long and it has just begun.”

A return to Barcelona has also been mentioned this summer and Olmo conceded that he has not closed the door on a return to the Nou Camp.
 


He insisted that he is open to all kinds of offers as he looks to move away from Dinamo Zagreb ahead of next season.

Asked if he would consider a move to Barcelona, the Spaniard said: “It was my home for six years so why not? We will see.

“I don’t know whether that door for me is closed or not.

“No, I am not closing the door to Barcelona or any other club.”   
 