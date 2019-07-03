Tottenham Hotspur Call Off Talks For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have called off talks with Real Betis for the potential signature of Giovani Lo Celso after failing to agree a fee for his move, according to Sky Sports News.



The Argentine midfielder has been keen to join Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino did identify him as one of his targets for the summer transfer window.













Spurs were in talks with Real Betis over the midfielder’s future and were hopeful that they would be able to reach an agreement over a fee after seeing an initial bid rejected.



However, it seems negotiations between the two clubs have stalled and talks over Lo Celso’s potential move to north London have been called off.





The two clubs are not any closer to agreeing a fee and it seems they are not hopeful that an agreement could be imminent.







Lo Celso remains keen on joining Tottenham and Spurs could return to the negotiating table later in the window if they manage to sell Christian Eriksen.



Tottenham have already paid a club-record fee to land Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon earlier this week.





Lo Celso has a €100m release clause and Betis want €75m.



Manchester United are also said to be interested in him and it remains to be seen whether they put in a concrete offer to land the Argentine this summer.

