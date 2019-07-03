West Ham United Get Boost In Chase For La Liga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have received a boost in their pursuit of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, with the player keen on a move to the London Stadium, according to Sky Sports News.



Gomez scored 13 goals in La Liga last season and has been subject to furious speculation this summer over his long term future at Celta Vigo.













West Ham are keen to land the striker as part of their plans to revamp their attack, but have been unwilling to match the £45m figure in his buy-out clause.



Celta Vigo have rejected a £22m offer from the Hammers, but it has been claimed that West Ham have an edge in the race to sign the forward ahead of next season.





Gomez is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League with West Ham, but the club have not agreed personal terms on a contract with the striker yet.







West Ham are facing competition from Valencia, who are hoping to convince Gomez to consider a move to the Mestalla with the lure of Champions League football next season; he has also been linked with Aston Villa.



Valencia are prepared to pounce should West Ham fail to reach an agreement with Celta Vigo.





But Los Che are struggling financially to put together a deal that will be tempting enough for Celta Vigo.

