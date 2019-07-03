We’ve Been Training Hard – Celtic Star Happy With Pre-Season Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic left-sided star Jonny Hayes has reflected on the team's pre-season so far and is happy about the hard work put into training.



The Hoops played three friendlies over the last ten days in Austria and Switzerland, with the Scottish Premiership champions winning two and drawing one against St Gallen.













Celtic will now fly back to Scotland and continue their preparations for their season opener against FK Saravejo in the first Champions League qualifying round.



Hayes, who has been with the Bhoys since 2017, reflected on the side's pre-season trip to Austria and Switzerland and insisted that they will continue to focus on regaining full fitness ahead of next week's Champions League qualifier.





“We’re still concentrating on fitness but there wasn’t as big a break this year so we didn’t lose that much”, Hayes told Celtic's website.







“The manager’s still putting his imprint on the team as well and we’re working hard behind the scenes training every day.



“It’s just a case getting ready for games, pre-season is all about focusing on the first European games.





"We’ve been training hard so it’s been a really good trip.



"We’ve had a couple of good games and then most of us got 90 minutes so it’s good to get that in the bank.”



Celtic have just added to their squad by completing a £3m deal to sign Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.

