06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/07/2019 - 00:14 BST

Wolves Expected To Table Offer For 18-Year-Old

 




Wolves are expected to make a major offer for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who has also been on Manchester United’s radar this summer.

A product of the Monaco academy, the young centre-back enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018/19 and made 29 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants in all competitions.  


 



The 18-year-old defender’s performances have piqued the interest of clubs in the Premier League and he has been linked with a move to England.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Monaco have learned Wolves are preparing to put in a major offer to snare Badiashile away from the Stade Louis II this summer.
 


Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo managed to build a strong defence last season and wants to invest in his backline again ahead of the new campaign.



And Badiashile has been identified by Wolves as someone who can make a name for himself in the near future and develop further at Molineux.

Monaco do not want to sell, but it has been claimed that they value the defender at €40m.
 


The Ligue 1 giants have also learned from intermediaries that Manchester United are also considering making a move for the young defender, making the task of keeping him potentially even tougher.
 