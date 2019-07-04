XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2019 - 13:46 BST

25-Year-Old Set To Complete Leeds United Exit On Friday

 




Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko is expected to join pre-season training with Denizlispor and sign a contract with the club on Friday, after a deal was agreed in principle.

The Malian winger was Leeds’ first signing under the Andrea Radrizzani regime that started in 2017, but he has struggled to hit the ground running at Elland Road.  


 



Sacko was deemed surplus to requirements by Marcelo Bielsa last summer had brief loan spells with Las Palmas and Ankaragucu last season.

And according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Sacko is set for another move to Turkey this summer, amidst interest from Denizlispor.
 


It is claimed the Turkish club have agreed a deal in principle with Sacko during the ongoing summer transfer window.



As such, Sacko is expected to sign for Denizlispor on Friday and then join his new team-mates for pre-season training with the club.

The 25-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Leeds and looks unlikely to see it out at Elland Road.
 


Sacko joined Leeds from Sporting Lisbon.

He scored three goals for Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig last season.   
 