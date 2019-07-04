25-Year-Old Set To Complete Leeds United Exit On Friday

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko is expected to join pre-season training with Denizlispor and sign a contract with the club on Friday, after a deal was agreed in principle.



The Malian winger was Leeds’ first signing under the Andrea Radrizzani regime that started in 2017, but he has struggled to hit the ground running at Elland Road.













Sacko was deemed surplus to requirements by Marcelo Bielsa last summer had brief loan spells with Las Palmas and Ankaragucu last season.



And according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Sacko is set for another move to Turkey this summer, amidst interest from Denizlispor.





It is claimed the Turkish club have agreed a deal in principle with Sacko during the ongoing summer transfer window.







As such, Sacko is expected to sign for Denizlispor on Friday and then join his new team-mates for pre-season training with the club.



The 25-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Leeds and looks unlikely to see it out at Elland Road.





Sacko joined Leeds from Sporting Lisbon.



He scored three goals for Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

