AC Milan Closing In On Midfielder Arsenal Hold First Refusal On

AC Milan are closing in on agreement with Empoli for the permanent transfer of Ismael Bennacer, a player Arsenal have first refusal on.



The 21-year-old has kicked on with his career since joining Empoli from Arsenal during the summer of 2017, after failing to make the cut at the Emirates.













Bennacer has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons and has emerged as a wanted man in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Despite offloading him in 2017, Arsenal managed to insert a first refusal option in the deal that took him to Italy in the first place.





In the wake of his impressive performances in Serie A last season, Bennacer has attracted the interest from clubs such as AC Milan, Napoli and Roma.







And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Rossoneri are now closing in on an agreement with Empoli to secure a deal for Bennacer.



It is claimed both teams feel confident about closing the deal for Bennacer soon, despite not fully agreeing to the terms just yet.





The Algerian is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Arsenal have yet to indicate they are prepared to trigger the first refusal option attached to his contract that runs until 2021 with Empoli.

