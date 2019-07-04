XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2019 - 12:47 BST

Andre Gomes Comments On West Ham Interest After Everton Switch

 




Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has commented on the interest from West Ham after his permanent switch to Goodison Park from Barcelona.

The Portuguese midfielder impressed on loan at Goodison Park last season and was the subject of interest from Everton and West Ham this summer.  


 



Both Premier League sides wanted to sign him on a permanent basis and made contact with Barcelona to secure a deal.

Despite their efforts to land him on a permanent deal, West Ham failed with their attempts for Gomes, who opted to return to Everton.
 


And following his permanent switch to Merseyside, Gomes has commented on the interest from West Ham after his move from Barcelona.



The 25-year-old admitted he just spoke with his brother and his representatives to make it clear that he wanted to stay at Everton.

“I just spoke with my brother – my best friend and my agent- and said I wanted to stay here”, Gomes told a press conference when asked about West Ham's interest.
 


The midfielder has signed a five-year deal with Everton.

He made 27 appearances in the Premier League last season, as the Toffees finished eighth with 54 points.   
 