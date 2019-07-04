Andre Gomes Comments On West Ham Interest After Everton Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has commented on the interest from West Ham after his permanent switch to Goodison Park from Barcelona.



The Portuguese midfielder impressed on loan at Goodison Park last season and was the subject of interest from Everton and West Ham this summer.













Both Premier League sides wanted to sign him on a permanent basis and made contact with Barcelona to secure a deal.



Despite their efforts to land him on a permanent deal, West Ham failed with their attempts for Gomes, who opted to return to Everton.





And following his permanent switch to Merseyside, Gomes has commented on the interest from West Ham after his move from Barcelona.







The 25-year-old admitted he just spoke with his brother and his representatives to make it clear that he wanted to stay at Everton.



“I just spoke with my brother – my best friend and my agent- and said I wanted to stay here”, Gomes told a press conference when asked about West Ham's interest.





The midfielder has signed a five-year deal with Everton.



He made 27 appearances in the Premier League last season, as the Toffees finished eighth with 54 points.

