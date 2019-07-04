Celtic Are Legendary Club – Christopher Jullien On Move Thought Process

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new boy Christopher Jullien has insisted that the Bhoys are a legendary club and he is relishing the chance to live up to expectations next season.



The Scottish champions parted with €8m to get their hands on the French defender from Toulouse this summer and he is one of the biggest signings of the window in Scotland so far.













The 26-year-old has been signed to shore up Celtic’s defence for next season and help them reach the group stage of the Champions League, something they missed out on last year.



The defender admits that joining Celtic is definitely a step up in his career because of the stature of the club and the atmosphere of the league in Scotland, which he feels is comparable to the Premier League.





Jullien is well aware of Celtic’s following, even in Europe, and believes it will be a nice challenge for him to live up to his billing and the expectations of the Bhoys fans next season.







The defender told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked why he joined Celtic: “They are a step up. The choice was simple.



“They are a legendary club with an incredible atmosphere. They play in the Champions League and the league is reminiscent of the English league.





“I knew I would have recognition right away.



“They have a huge fan base in Europe and it is up to me to live up to their expectations.



“It is a beautiful challenge.”



Jullien appeared 34 times in Ligue 1 last season for Toulouse and has played in the Bundesliga.

