Chinese Side Press Accelerator, West Ham To Receive New Bid, Marko Arnautovic Terms Agreed

Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic.



The Austrian was keen to make the move to China in the January transfer window, but eventually accepted West Ham's decision not to sell and penned a new contract.













Arnautovic again wants to leave though, amid fresh interest from China, and has reportedly put in a transfer request, while the Hammers have already rejected one bid of around the £20m mark.



Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Shanghai SIPG have stepped up their pursuit of Arnautovic.





It has been claimed that West Ham will soon receive a bid of €40m (£35m) for the 30-year-old.







Arnautovic also has a personal term agreement with the Chinese Super League side on a three-year contract.



Whether West Ham will opt to sell a player who is desperate to leave remains to be seen, but Shanghai SIPG are set to test the water with an improved proposal.





Arnautovic scored ten goals in 28 Premier League appearances for West Ham last season and his current contract at the London Stadium runs until the summer of 2023.

