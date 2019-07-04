Claim From Italy: Arsenal Hold Edge Over Napoli In Kieran Tierney Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal still have the edge over Napoli in the race to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney this summer.



Tierney has emerged as a top target for Arsenal and the Gunners are pushing to land the Scotland international from Celtic ahead of the start of the new season.









Celtic have already rejected a bid from Arsenal and are believed to be holding out for a fee of around £30m before agreeing to let the defender leave this summer.



Napoli have also been interested in the player and there had been suggestions that the Serie A giants had overtaken the Gunners in the pursuit of the 22-year-old.





But according to Italian outlet Calcio Napoli 24 Live, the Serie A giants are in the back seat behind Arsenal in the race to sign the Celtic star this summer.



Napoli remain interested in taking Tierney to Italy and Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of the full-back and his versatile nature.



But for the moment Arsenal are leading the chase and are putting in all the legwork to convince Celtic to sell the Scotsman.





Celtic have just bought another left-back in a further sign they are preparing for life without Tierney.