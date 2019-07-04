XRegister
06 October 2018

04/07/2019 - 13:36 BST

Claims Refuted – Tottenham Hotspur Target Has No Manchester United Agreement

 




Tottenham Hotspur linked attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has not agreed personal terms with Manchester United despite claims to the contrary.

His agent has been making frequent trips to England to find a club for his client this summer, following a season where Fernandes recorded stellar performances at Sporting Lisbon.  


 



Tottenham and Liverpool have been linked with an interest in him, but Manchester United are believed to be the ones leading the race for the Portugal midfielder at the moment.

And there are suggestions that Fernandes’ agent has an agreement in place with Manchester United over his contractual terms.
 


But according to Portuguese daily Record, no terms have been agreed between the player’s agent and Manchester United.



Fernandes remains keen on a dream move to the Premier League, but he is not desperate to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer.

He is willing to continue at Sporting Lisbon if no move emerges.
 


The Portuguese giants remain open to selling him but are yet to receive offers more than the €55m mark.   
 