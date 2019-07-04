Crystal Palace Make Enquiry For League One Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have enquired about the possibility of securing a deal for Bolton Wanderers shot-stopper Remi Matthews, according to the Bolton News.



The Eagles are eyeing adding another goalkeeper to their ranks in an attempt to provide competition for the likes of Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guaita at Selhurst Park.













As such, they have zeroed in on Matthews, who made 19 appearances in the Championship for Bolton last season, but is now shaping up for a season in League One.



Despite failing to help the Trotters avoid relegation, Matthews has managed to attract the interest from Crystal Palace during the ongoing summer transfer window.





It is claimed the Eagles have already enquired about the possibility of securing a deal for Matthews ahead of the upcoming season.







The Englishman has not received his wages at Bolton since March and could be open to leaving the club in the coming weeks.



However, the Premier League side have yet to table an offer to snare him away from Bolton this summer.





Matthews completed a permanent switch to Bolton from Norwich City in January, after spending the first half of the season on loan from the Championship winners.



Crystal Palace have made a huge profit from the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined Manchester United in a blockbuster deal this summer.

