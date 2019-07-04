XRegister
04/07/2019 - 11:34 BST

Definitely Keep – Former Rangers Star Offers Steven Gerrard Squad Advice

 




Ex-Rangers midfielder Charlie Miller has advised current Gers manager Steven Gerrard to keep Graham Dorrans if the Scotsman returns to his best.

The Light Blues are preparing for their second season under Gerrard and will be hopeful of improving on the last term that saw the club finish second in the Scottish Premiership.  


 



Rangers have been busy in the transfer market this summer, bolstering their midfield options.

Miller, who played for the Gers between 1993 and 1998, insisted that Gerrard should remove some midfielders from the squad ahead of the season, but believes Dorrans should be kept if he gets back to his best after returning from injury.
 


Dorrans is another player we have forgotten about", Miller was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"He has been unlucky with injury and if he is back to his best then I would definitely keep him.”

Dorrans missed the majority of last season because of a knee injury and could only make one league appearance for the club.
 


Although the 32-year-old recovered from the injury, Gerrard did not include him the squad that travelled to Portugal for the club's pre-season camp last week.

The central midfielder has now entered the final year of his contract at Ibrox.  
 