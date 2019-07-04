XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/07/2019 - 13:09 BST

Fiorentina Put 27-Year-Old West Ham Star On Transfer Shortlist

 




Fiorentina have identified West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang as one of the potential targets to bolster their ranks in midfield ahead of the upcoming season.

La Viola are eyeing bouncing back from a disappointing campaign last season, where they finished just above the relegation zone.  


 



The Italian club have been linked with wanting to strengthen their squad in several key areas, including midfield, during the ongoing summer transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fiorentina could turn to the services of Obiang at West Ham to bolster their options in midfield this summer.
 


It is claimed that Fiorentina have identified as many as four players, including Obiang and former Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer, as potential targets to strengthen their squad during in the coming weeks.



In addition to Obiang and Bennacer, La Viola have also zeroed in on Milan Badelj and Lucas Biglia as other options in the transfer window.

However, Fiorentina have yet to make a concrete approach for any of the players.
 


As such, it remains to be seen whether they firm up their interest and make an attempt to pursue a deal to snare Obiang away from east London.

The Hammers midfielder is also attracting attention from Bologna.
 