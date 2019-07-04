XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/07/2019 - 21:30 BST

Former Leeds United Starlet Making Big Impression On Scarborough Athletic Trial

 




Former Leeds United talent Chris Dawson is making a big impression on trial at Scarborough Athletic as he seeks a new club.

Dawson, now 24, came through the ranks at Leeds and was tipped to make an impact at first team level after making his debut in 2013 under Neil Warnock.


 



He was quickly locked down on a three-year contract, however, Dawson failed to kick on and Leeds opted to release him in January 2016.

The midfielder is looking to settle down at a club and clock up regular game time to get his career back on track, and he is on trial at Scarborough Athletic.
 


According to non-league journalist Thomas Feaheny, Dawson is hugely impressing Scarborough boss John Deacey.



Scarborough currently ply their trade in the Northern Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football.

The club finished eighth in the Northern Premier Division last season, five points adrift of the playoff places.
 


Dawson, who has been capped by Wales at Under-21 level on two occasions, will likely wait to see whether Scarborough offer him a deal and then assess his options as he looks to land with a club in good time for the new season in England.
 