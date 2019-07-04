Former Netherlands Star Retains Interest In Newcastle United Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst remains keen on taking up the Newcastle United job, according to the Chronicle.



The Dutchman won the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup during his four years as Feyenoord coach before leaving the club at the end of last season.













The 44-year-old ex-Netherlands international is prepared to return to football management ahead of next season and reportedly indicated his desire for the Newcastle job once Rafael Benitez’s departure was confirmed last month.



Newcastle have been preparing a shortlist of names they want to pursue in their attempt to get a new manager in place and are even considering appointing Neil Redfearn as interim boss in the meantime.





However, Van Bronckhorst remains keen on becoming the Newcastle manager and has continued to keep tabs on the situation.







The Dutchman wants to manage in the Premier League and sees Newcastle as an ideal opportunity to move into English football.



The former Netherlands international had a taste of English football during his two-year stat at Arsenal at the start of the 2000s.





With pre-season preparations set to kick off, Newcastle are still without a manager, with no obvious candidate thought to be a clear favourite at present.

