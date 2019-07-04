XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/07/2019 - 13:39 BST

Former Premier League Star Warns Jurgen Klopp Over Front Three Burnout

 




Former Premier League star Daniel Gabbidon feels Liverpool could struggle next season if Jurgen Klopp does not add more attacking depth to his squad.

Liverpool came within a point of the Premier League title and won the Champions League last season, and are looking forward to the new campaign with optimism.  


 



There is a belief at Anfield that their more than three-decade-long wait for a league title could end next season under Klopp’s tutelage and they already have a good enough squad.

It has been claimed Liverpool are unlikely to spend big this summer as Klopp is keen to keep faith in the players who carried their hopes last season.
 


But Gabbidon pointed out that Liverpool’s front three – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – are still in action for their respective countries, not yet having had a break.



He feels if Liverpool do not by more attackers who could rotate with their front three, the Reds could easily go off the boil next season.

Gabbidon took to Twitter and wrote: “[It is] July 4th and all of Liverpool’s front 3 are still playing!
 


“Liverpool don’t have the luxury of being able to rest one or two players at the top end of the pitch.

“Klopp has to get a forward player or two in or this season might be a bit more troublesome.”

The capture of 17-year-old centre-back Sepp van den Berg has been Liverpool’s only summer signing and he is also expected to feature for the Under-23s next season.   
 