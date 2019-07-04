He Will Excite Celtic Fans – Former Austria International On New Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Austria centre-forward Roman Wallner is confident that Celtic signing Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo will do well in the Scottish Premiership.



The Bhoys confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old left-back from Rapid Vienna for a fee of £3m on Wednesday, and the player is eligible to play for Celtic in their Champions League qualifier next week.













The competition is not new for Bolingoli as he played four qualifying matches and three group stage matches for Belgian side Club Brugge before joining Rapid Vienna.



Wallner, who donned the Rapid Vienna colours for five years and played for Scottish side Falkirk, is certain that Bolingoli has what it takes to impress the fans at Celtic Park.





“My opinion is that Celtic fans are fantastic", Wallner told the Herald.







"If someone plays football they will like him. Boli is the sort of player who excites the crowd so I think he will do well there in Scotland.



“I think he will need time to find out about the character of the Scottish people and the character of the country.





"He needs one or two months to really find his feet."



Celtic will travel to Bosnia to take on FK Saravejo in their first Champions League qualifying round next week. Although Bolingoli is available, it remains to be seen if he will play a part.



However, the Belgian might be handed the first-team left-back spot next season if Kieran Tierney leaves the club.

