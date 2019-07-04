He’s Tipped For Big Future – Boss Delights At Landing Star On Loan From Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston believes Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has a big future in the game after signing him on loan for next season.



The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been loaned out to the Scottish Championship side for the 2019/20 campaign as Rangers look to aid his development.













Rangers are keen to see him play regular first-team football in the second tier of Scottish football and believe he can develop further at Queen of the South in the next year.



Johnston is also happy to get his hands on the young and talented goalkeeper and is confident that McCrorie has the tools to make a big name for himself in football going forward.





The Queen of the South boss also revealed that Rangers will continue to play a part in his development next season as he will spend a day training every week with the Glasgow giants.







Johnston told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have Robby join us and I’m looking forward to having him in the squad.



“He is expected to have a big future in the game and is well thought of at Ibrox and has gained praise from their current number one Allan McGregor.





“He had some impressive performances for Morton in the Championship last season and won numerous awards when he was with Berwick and he is now starting to establish himself as the number one choice for his country at his level.



“He will continue to train with Rangers one day a week which will benefit both him and us.



"He’s around six foot three, so we expect him to be commanding in the box.”



McCrorie, who has seven caps to his name for the Scotland Under-21s, is yet to make a senior appearance for Rangers.

