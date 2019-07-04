Hope We Can Win It – Tanguy Ndombele Setting Sights On Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur new boy Tanguy Ndombele has revealed that he aspires to win the Champions League with the club next season.



The Frenchman became Spurs' most expensive signing when the Premier League club paid £54m to Lyon for the player. The fee could further rise to £64m after add-ons.













Tottenham's previous record transfer was Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez, whom the London-based club signed for £42m in 2017. The side did not sign a single player for the following two transfer windows.



The Lilywhites made it to the Champions League final last season but ended up runners-up after losing 2-0 to Liverpool. However, Ndombele is hopeful that the club can go one better and win the competition next season.





“For me, I hope we can win the Champions League, just like everyone does”, the central midfielder told Tottenham's official website.







“You know, the Champions League is a really tough competition to win. Things are decided by small margins and the strongest team doesn’t always win.



"I just hope I can win it next season with Tottenham – that would be perfect for me.”





The 22-year-old made 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season, scoring once and assisting seven goals in the process.



The Frenchman also found the back of the net twice from his eight Champions League appearances last term.

