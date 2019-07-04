I Cannot Wait To Taste Celtic Park Atmosphere – Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has revealed that he has been dreaming about playing at Celtic Park after signing for the Scottish Premiership champions.



The Bhoys announced the signing of the Belgian from Rapid Vienna on Wednesday night, with the player penning a four-year contract. Celtic had to pay a transfer fee of £3m to the Austrian side for the player.













Bolingoli's debut for Rapid Vienna came against Celtic in 2017, and two years later, the left-back becomes the Hoops' third summer signing.



Upon putting pen to a contract, the 24-year-old expressed his excitement at having the opportunity to play at Celtic Park and revealed that he cannot wait to get started.





“I can’t wait to play at Celtic Park in front of 60,000 fans, for sure, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about, to play in the stadium, to play in that atmosphere", Bolingoli told Celtic TV.







"There was a great atmosphere at Rapid Vienna's games, but I think that it could be double, maybe triple that atmosphere here.



“I can’t wait to play in this beautiful stadium, in the same colours – I must love green and white. I cannot wait!”





Bolingoli made 25 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga for Rapid Vienna last season, scoring twice and assisting four goals.



The Belgian also played seven Europa League matches for the Austrian outfit.



Meanwhile, Celtic's current first choice left-back Kieran Tierney is a transfer target for Premier League side Arsenal and Italians Napoli.

