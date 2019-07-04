XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2019 - 12:00 BST

I Cannot Wait To Taste Celtic Park Atmosphere – Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo

 




Celtic new Bhoy Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has revealed that he has been dreaming about playing at Celtic Park after signing for the Scottish Premiership champions.

The Bhoys announced the signing of the Belgian from Rapid Vienna on Wednesday night, with the player penning a four-year contract. Celtic had to pay a transfer fee of £3m to the Austrian side for the player.  


 



Bolingoli's debut for Rapid Vienna came against Celtic in 2017, and two years later, the left-back becomes the Hoops' third summer signing.

Upon putting pen to a contract, the 24-year-old expressed his excitement at having the opportunity to play at Celtic Park and revealed that he cannot wait to get started.
 


I can’t wait to play at Celtic Park in front of 60,000 fans, for sure, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about, to play in the stadium, to play in that atmosphere", Bolingoli told Celtic TV.



"There was a great atmosphere at Rapid Vienna's games, but I think that it could be double, maybe triple that atmosphere here.

I can’t wait to play in this beautiful stadium, in the same colours – I must love green and white. I cannot wait!
 


Bolingoli made 25 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga for Rapid Vienna last season, scoring twice and assisting four goals.

The Belgian also played seven Europa League matches for the Austrian outfit.

Meanwhile, Celtic's current first choice left-back Kieran Tierney is a transfer target for Premier League side Arsenal and Italians Napoli.    
 