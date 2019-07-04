I Don’t Mind – Southampton and Tottenham Linked Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld On League Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur target Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld has admitted he does not have a preference over which league he plays in, amid persistent speculation over his future.



The 22-year-old has piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe, following his impressive debut season in the Belgian top flight with Club Brugge.













Danjuma, who made the switch to Club Brugge from NEC Nijmegen last summer, directly contributed to 10 goals in all competitions last season.



As such, the Dutchman has emerged as a target for several clubs, including Southampton and Tottenham, in the ongoing summer transfer window.





And in the wake of the rumours linking him with a move away from Belgium, Danjuma has admitted he does not have any preference about which league he wants to play in, should he leave Club Brugge.







The winger also added that he wants to feel at home wherever he goes and believes any move will depend on a lot of aspects like the playing style and the coach of the team.



“It's important to me that I feel at home somewhere”, Danjuma told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.





“The coach, the way of playing, it involves a lot of aspects.



"But I don't really have a preference for a particular competition.”



Danjuma, who has also attracted interest from AC Milan, Inter and Rennes, is under contract at Club Brugge until 2022.

