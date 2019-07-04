I’ll Do What I Can – Agent Of Arsenal And Everton Target Armando Izzo

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal and Everton target Armando Izzo has indicated that he will try his best to engineer a move for his client this summer if there is an opportunity for the defender to step up.



The 27-year-old centre-back had a terrific first season at Torino following a move from Genoa and has been attracting interest from clubs in Italy and the Premier League.













His agent has been in talks with Arsenal and Everton, and Torino have reportedly rejected an offer from Serie A giants Roma for Izzo’s transfer.



Torino are keen to offer him a new contract, but the defender is believed to be tempted by the offers on his table from several clubs.





Paolo Palermo, the player’s agent, admits that the final decision rests with Torino president Urbano Cairo, but stressed that he will do everything in his power to make sure that his client gets what he wants.







He indicated that Izzo is prepared for a big move this summer and feels he is one of the best defenders in Italy at the moment.



Palermo told Tele Radio Stereo: “In the end, Cairo will decide.





“But he is 27 and if he has a chance to improve, I will do everything I can [to help him].



“Izzo has worked hard and has shown Europe that he is one of the best in his role and in fact, I think he is one of the best in Serie A.



“As far as I am concerned, he deserves it.”



Izzo has a contract until 2023 with Torino, but it remains to be seen if he will see it out.

