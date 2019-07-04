It Must Be Right Money – Former Crystal Palace Supremo Tells Arsenal On Wilfried Zaha

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has insisted that Arsenal will have to pay the right price to take Wilfried Zaha out of Selhurst Park this summer.



Crystal Palace have already rejected a £40m offer from Arsenal for Zaha and have insisted that they will not listen to offers below their £80m valuation of the former Manchester United winger.













Zaha is a boyhood Arsenal fan and has asked Crystal Palace to let him go this summer as he wants to play European football at the Emirates next season.



Jordan also feels that it is time for Zaha to move on from Palace, but stressed that will only happen if the Eagles get the kind of money they have been demanding.





He insisted that agents and his entourage cannot force Crystal Palace to sell the winger and Arsenal will have to shell out the big bucks if they want the player ahead of next season.







The former Crystal Palace chairman took to Twitter and wrote: “Time now for Zaha to go from Crystal [Palace].



“[But] for the right money and not by the hand of a flesh trading agent or some imbecile relative.





“A club like Arsenal will have to pay the right money, which is probably £70m or £80m if they want it on the drip.”



Crystal Palace were reportedly left fuming by Arsenal’s low opening bid for Zaha, especially after they sold right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United last month for £50m.

