X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/07/2019 - 09:42 BST

La Liga Side Touch Base With Arsenal Star’s Entourage, Told Contract Being Extended

 




Real Sociedad have been told that Arsenal will take up the option to extend Nacho Monreal’s contract by one more year, ruling him out of a return to Spain.

The Spaniard has been a key player for the Gunners in recent years, seeing regular game time, but his contract was set to expire at the end of last month.  


 



Real Sociedad have been keen on signing the full-back this summer and they made an approach to understand whether Monreal would be interested in a move back to Spain.

Contact was established with the player’s entourage, but they were informed that the transfer is unlikely to happen.
 


According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, La Real were told that Arsenal have decided to take up the option of extending Monreal’s stay at the Emirates for one more season.



And the Spaniard is now set to continue with the Gunners for at least one more year.

The 33-year-old is expected to feature prominently again next season as Arsenal continue to struggle in the transfer market.
 


He made 36 appearances for the Gunners in the 2018/19 campaign under countryman Unai Emery.   
 