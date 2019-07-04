Leeds United Confirm Capture of 20-Year-Old, Three-Year Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the signature of Spanish forward Rafa Mujica from Barcelona B on a three-year deal.



Mujica became a free agent at the end of last season and Leeds had been in talks to take him to Elland Road.













The Spaniard has been convinced to move to England and he has signed a three-year deal to join the Yorkshire giants this summer.



The 20-year-old will be integrated into Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 set-up before he is looked at by Marcelo Bielsa's first team.





Leeds are confident that they have snapped a talented young player from Barcelona ahead of next season.







With Bielsa keen on providing youngsters with opportunities, the Spaniard could find himself in the first team if he manages to impress in the Under-23s.



He arrives during a busy period of arrivals for Leeds, who have recently wrapped up the signings of Ben White, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Liam McCarron.





Mujica featured 33 times for Barcelona B last season and netted seven goals in the Spanish third tier.

