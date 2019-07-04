Leeds United Confirm Further Pre-Season Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have announced their fifth pre-season fixture ahead of the upcoming season in the Championship.



The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, as they were knocked out in the playoff semi-finals by Derby County.













Despite missing out on a return to the top flight, Marcelo Bielsa has opted to extend his contract at Elland Road in an attempt to try again next season.



Leeds have already started pre-season training and have made a number of additions to their squad to help them fight for automatic promotion from the opening day of the new campaign.





And ahead of their opening game of the season against Bristol City at Ashton Gate, Leeds will test themselves against several teams at home and abroad as part of their pre-season schedule.







The Championship club have now confirmed their fifth pre-season friendly of the season that will take place after they return from their tour of Australia.



Leeds will travel to Italy to face Cagliari on 27th July at the Sardegna Stadium, following their other pre-season games against York City, Guiseley, Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers respectively.





The Whites have strengthened their squad with the additions of Helder Costa, Ben White, Jack Harrison and Liam McCarron this summer.



They finished third in the Championship last season.

