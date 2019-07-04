XRegister
04/07/2019 - 21:51 BST

Leeds United Continue Interest In League Two Star As Norwich and Leicester Enter Mix

 




Leeds United retain a long-term interest in highly-rated Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe, who is attracting serious attention from Leicester City and Norwich City, according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman was an integral member of the Leyton Orient side that clinched promotion to League Two last season, as he went on to make 46 appearances in the National League.  


 



Happe, who is a product of the academy at Brisbane Road, has continued to attract interest from elsewhere, owing to his impressive performances for the club.

Norwich and Leicester are both keen on landing Happe, with Leyton Orient well aware that the 20-year-old is a wanted man. 
 


It is claimed that Leeds also retain a long-term interest in Happe, with all eyes on whether the Whites will get involved if the bidding starts.



Leyton Orient remain open to the idea of cashing in on Happe this summer, but they want him to be loaned back immediately as they prepare for the 2019/20 campaign in League Two.

A left-footed centre-back, Happe has earned comparison's with Harry Maguire, who Leicester could yet lose this summer.
 


The 20-year-old has just another year remaining on his contract with Leyton Orient. 
 