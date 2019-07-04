Leeds United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are ready to listen to offers for their 21-year-old left-back Tom Pearce this summer, it has been claimed.



Pearce spent second half of last season at Scunthorpe United and made nine appearances in League One, the third tier of English football.













With Barry Douglas fit for the start of the season and Ezgjan Alioski impressive at left-back last year, Pearce is unlikely to get many opportunities to play in the first team.



He could leave the Whites in the summer and, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, the club are ready to listen to offers.





Pearce still has three years left on his contract with Leeds, but the club are prepared to let him go ahead of next season if the deal is right.







The defender is surplus to requirements at Elland Road and Marcelo Bielsa is keen to have a streamlined squad for next season.



However, it is unclear whether Leeds are planning to let him go out on another loan deal or are looking at a more permanent solution.





They did sell young centre-back Aapo Halme on a permanent deal to Barnsley on Wednesday.

