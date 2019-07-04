XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/07/2019 - 16:08 BST

Leeds United Sign Second Player From Barcelona, Two-Year Deal

 




Leeds United have confirmed the capture of midfielder Guillermo Amor from Barcelona.

The 18-year-old has been allowed to leave the Camp Nou without a fee, meaning he has joined Leeds on a free transfer.


 



Amor has put pen to paper to a contract to keep him at Elland Road past his 20th birthday and will look to kick on with his development at the Championship club.

The teenager will initially slot into the club's Under-18s squad, bossed by Mark Jackson.
 


Leeds will be hoping that Amor can make good on his potential and quickly progress up to the Under-23s under fellow Spaniard Carlos Corberan.



Amor will want to catch the eye of senior team boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has not been shy in handing opportunities to young players.

He becomes the second player to arrive from Barcelona at Leeds on Thursday, with the Whites also capturing striker Rafa Mujica.
 


Mujica had been turning out for Barcelona's B team, but with his contract expiring, Leeds took the opportunity to snap him up and he has linked up with the Under-23s.
 