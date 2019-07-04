XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/07/2019 - 19:12 BST

Leeds United Yet To Receive Serious Approaches For Star Man

 




Leeds United have yet to receive any serious approaches for Fulham linked Pontus Jansson yet, despite speculation over the centre-back's future at the club.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, as Leeds aim to balance the books ahead of the upcoming season.  


 



Despite making 39 appearances in the Championship last season, Leeds could still opt to cash in on Jansson during the summer transfer window if the right bid arrives.

Fulham have been linked with wanting to sign him and the Swedish defender could attract further interest, should Leeds decide to offload him this summer.
 


However, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, Leeds have not yet received any serious approaches for Jansson.



The Whites star has yet to return to Thorp Arch for pre-season training, as he was given an extended absence that will see him report back at the club only on 12th July.

And it remains to be seen whether Jansson will be with the first team for their opening Championship game against Bristol City on 4th August at Ashton Gate.
 


Jansson has a contract at Elland Road that runs until 2022 and has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League. 
 