X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/07/2019 - 08:56 BST

Manchester United Younger Booked For Medical At Dutch Outfit

 




Manchester United youngster Joshua Bohui will undergo a medical today ahead of completing a move to Dutch outfit NAC Breda.

The 20-year-old winger rejected a new contract offer from Manchester United and is set to leave the club for a paltry compensation fee.  


 



Bohui is set to move to the Netherlands to continue his career and is claimed to be on the verge of joining NAC Breda this summer.

According to regional Dutch daily BN DeStem, the winger will be put through his paces in a medical later today ahead of his move to the Dutch club.
 


Once the medical is conducted, Bohui will sign a two-year contract with an option another two years and join the club officially.



Unless something untoward happens, NAC Breda are expecting to get the deal over the line and announce his signature this weekend.

Bohui joined the Manchester United academy from Brentford in 2016 and featured for the Under-23s last season, scoring four goals in 21 Premier League 2 appearances.
 


However, he failed to make the step up at Old Trafford and feature for the senior side during his three-season stay.   
 