Marcelo Bielsa Continued My Work – Former Leeds United Boss Delighted, Looks To New Challenge

Former Leeds United coach Thomas Christiansen has explained how he wants his Union Saint-Gilloise team to play and expressed his delight at Marcelo Bielsa building on his work at Elland Road.



The Dane was appointed at Elland Road as the successor to Garry Monk ahead of the 2017/18 campaign in the Championship.













However, Leeds struggled to live up to the expectations under his reign and he was eventually relieved of his duties during the second half of the season, with Paul Heckingbottom having a short-lived spell before Bielsa's appointment.



And after taking a year off from management, Christiansen has now landed a job with Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian second tier.





In the wake of his appointment at Union, he has explained his team will depend on a playing style based on possession and circulation of the ball, owing to his formative years as a player at Barcelona.







Christiansen also revealed that he is an admirer of the style promoted at Leeds by Bielsa, who he feels has continued with his work at the Yorkshire club



“I was educated in the philosophy of Barcelona, and I still have it in my DNA”, Christiansen told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.





“My first teacher was Johan Cruyff and I was also inspired by the way that [Pep] Guardiola evolved tiki taka.



“At Union, I intend to develop a possession and circulation game built from behind, even if the Barca system is not transferable as is, we must try to adapt to the players present and the type of local football.



“I also have a lot of admiration for the style promoted by Marcelo Bielsa, who succeeded me last year at Leeds United and has continued with my work.”



Christiansen enjoyed his best spell as manager with APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus during the 2016/17 season.

