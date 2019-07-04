XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2019 - 14:09 BST

New Meeting Today – Fresh Development In Arsenal’s William Saliba Chase

 




Another meeting is to take place today amid Arsenal's attempts to agree a deal with Saint-Etienne for William Saliba, who has also been linked with their rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been Arsenal’s priority target this summer and they have been locked in talks with Saint-Etienne over the last few weeks.  


 



Saint-Etienne want a fee of €30m up front to sell Saliba and also want to re-sign him on a loan deal for next season, a condition of the deal that is not negotiable for the French club.

For the moment, Arsenal have only offered a €30m deal, which also includes bonus payments and the structure of it is yet to convince Saint-Etienne.
 


According to Yahoo Sports France, a further meeting over Saliba's future is scheduled today, as Arsenal look to close out an agreement to take the Frenchman to the Emirates.



Arsenal are working with a limited budget this summer and want to structure the deal in such a way that would let them avoid making a big payment up front for Saliba.

Saint-Etienne remained determined to avoid such a scenario and want a big initial fee before they agree to sell.
 


Tottenham have also been tracking the teenage centre-back but are yet to table a bid, and if they do so it could complicate matters for Arsenal.
 