New Meeting Today – Fresh Development In Arsenal’s William Saliba Chase

Another meeting is to take place today amid Arsenal's attempts to agree a deal with Saint-Etienne for William Saliba, who has also been linked with their rivals Tottenham Hotspur.



The 18-year-old centre-back has been Arsenal’s priority target this summer and they have been locked in talks with Saint-Etienne over the last few weeks.













Saint-Etienne want a fee of €30m up front to sell Saliba and also want to re-sign him on a loan deal for next season, a condition of the deal that is not negotiable for the French club.



For the moment, Arsenal have only offered a €30m deal, which also includes bonus payments and the structure of it is yet to convince Saint-Etienne.





According to Yahoo Sports France, a further meeting over Saliba's future is scheduled today, as Arsenal look to close out an agreement to take the Frenchman to the Emirates.







Arsenal are working with a limited budget this summer and want to structure the deal in such a way that would let them avoid making a big payment up front for Saliba.



Saint-Etienne remained determined to avoid such a scenario and want a big initial fee before they agree to sell.





Tottenham have also been tracking the teenage centre-back but are yet to table a bid, and if they do so it could complicate matters for Arsenal.

