06 October 2018

04/07/2019 - 22:28 BST

New West Ham Signing Excited To Reunite With Coach

 




West Ham new boy David Martin is delighted at having the opportunity to work under goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero, whom he linked up with at Liverpool, and hopes the 46-year-old will get him into right habits. 

The goalkeeper finalised a free transfer to West Ham from Millwall last month and is currently training with the team in Switzerland.  


 



He plied his trade for the likes of Liverpool, MK Dons, Leicester and Leeds during his 16-year-long career before joining West Ham this summer.

The 33-year-old's move to West Ham means that he will link up with goalkeeping coach Valero, with whom he worked during his time at Liverpool.
 


Martin has recalled the period he worked under the Spanish coach and is confident that he can get him ready for the new season.



"Being a goalkeeper, sometimes your personality has to come out a little bit more, and it’s a good group", Martin told West Ham's official website.

I’m sure we will all be looking at one another, eyeing each other up. Looking at what I’m good at, what I’m not good at, what I can improve. It’s a good opportunity to learn.
 


I can’t wait to train with Lukasz [Fabianski] and see what he excels at, which is obviously a lot, and working with the goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero.

I worked with him at Liverpool a long time ago, and we actually came here to Bad Ragaz before!

"I’ve probably got into habits that I didn’t have before, so it’s about ironing them out and when the season comes back around being back to where I should be at working under someone like Xavi."

Martin, who was on the books at fellow London club Millwall last year, made a total of eleven appearances last term for the Lions.
 