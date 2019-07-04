No Agreement – Agent of Arsenal and Everton Linked Armando Izzo Far Off Signing Off On Contract Renewal

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino are far from agreeing terms on a contract renewal with Arsenal and Everton target Armando Izzo, despite wanting to keep hold of him this summer.



The 27-year-old joined Torino from Genoa last summer and has quickly established himself as one of the integral members of their first team squad.













Izzo notched up 37 appearances in Serie A last term and his consistent performances for Torino have not gone unnoticed ahead of the upcoming season.



Arsenal have been linked with wanting to sign Izzo, while Everton have also been mooted as a potential destination for him during the summer transfer window.





Torino are aware of the interest in their defender and have initiated talks to renew his contract by offering him an improved deal to fend off potential suitors.









However, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino have yet to reach an agreement on terms with Izzo over an improved contract to stay at the club.



It is claimed the club's president held talks with Izzo’s representatives, but they have not reached an agreement on the numbers regarding his wages and contract length.





Izzo has already been the subject of a rejected bid from Serie A giants Roma.



His current deal runs until the summer of 2023, but Torino want to extend it for another year.

