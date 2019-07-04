Norwich Putting German Goalkeeper Through Medical Ahead Of Loan Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





German goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann is undergoing a medical ahead of completing a loan switch to Norwich City from Schalke, according to Sky Sports News.



The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been on Norwich’s radar this summer and they stepped up efforts to land him from Schalke earlier this week.













A deal has been progressing at rapid pace and Norwich are said to have an agreement in place with Schalke to sign the German on a loan deal until the end of the season.



Fahrmann has arrived in England and is currently being put through his paces in a medical ahead of his switch to Norwich.





The German will sign a one-year loan contract with Norwich after successful completion of the medical checks and spend next season at Carrow Road.







The 30-year-old lost his place in the Schalke team towards the end of last season despite being club captain.



If and when he completes the move, Fahrmann will compete for a place between the sticks at Norwich with Tim Krul.





The Dutch goalkeeper recently signed a new long-term contract with the newly-promoted Canaries.

