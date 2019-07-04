Now Is Right Time For Me To Join Celtic – Hoops New Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new boy Christopher Jullien has conceded that this summer was the right time for him to leave Toulouse and experience something fresh in search of trophies and development.



The Scottish champions shelled out €8m to snare the 26-year-old centre-back away from Toulouse earlier this month as part of their transfer plans.













Celtic have high hopes from the defender and are expecting him to shore up their defence as they prepare to enter into the qualifiers for next season’s Champions League this month.



While Jullien played regular football at Toulouse, some in France have felt that the defender has not fulfilled the promise he showed early in his career.





But the Frenchman does not think so and insisted that his experience at Toulouse will help him going forward.







However, he admits that it was the right time to leave Toulouse as he wanted a fresh challenge where he could add trophies to his cabinet.



Jullien told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked whether he feels his progress has stunted over the last few years: “No, I don’t think so.





“Each test is a stage. What I experienced in Toulouse will help me progress. But it was the right time to leave.



“At my age, for my development, it is my desire to reach my peak.



“I had to experience something else with the prospect of winning trophies.”



Jullien is a former France Under-20 international but has not featured in the senior team yet.

