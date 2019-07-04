XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2019 - 10:15 BST

Now Is Right Time For Me To Join Celtic – Hoops New Bhoy

 




Celtic new boy Christopher Jullien has conceded that this summer was the right time for him to leave Toulouse and experience something fresh in search of trophies and development.

The Scottish champions shelled out €8m to snare the 26-year-old centre-back away from Toulouse earlier this month as part of their transfer plans.  


 



Celtic have high hopes from the defender and are expecting him to shore up their defence as they prepare to enter into the qualifiers for next season’s Champions League this month.

While Jullien played regular football at Toulouse, some in France have felt that the defender has not fulfilled the promise he showed early in his career.
 


But the Frenchman does not think so and insisted that his experience at Toulouse will help him going forward.



However, he admits that it was the right time to leave Toulouse as he wanted a fresh challenge where he could add trophies to his cabinet.

Jullien told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked whether he feels his progress has stunted over the last few years: “No, I don’t think so.
 


“Each test is a stage. What I experienced in Toulouse will help me progress. But it was the right time to leave.

“At my age, for my development, it is my desire to reach my peak.

“I had to experience something else with the prospect of winning trophies.”

Jullien is a former France Under-20 international but has not featured in the senior team yet.   
 