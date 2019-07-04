Photo: Thanks For Trusting Me, New Signing Tells Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Rafa Mujica has thanked the Whites for trusting him, after making the switch to Elland Road from Barcelona B.



The 20-year-old has joined Leeds on a three-year deal ahead of the upcoming season, after leaving Barcelona B following the expiry of his contract.













Leeds were keen to land Mujica and he will now link up with Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 squad, following his permanent transfer to Elland Road.



And in the wake of his first move away from Spain, Mujica has admitted he is very excited to have joined Leeds this summer.



I'm very excited to get here. Thank you very much to @leedsunited for trusting me.



Muy emocionado por estar aquí. Muchas gracias al #LeedsUnited por su confianza en mí. #MarchingOnTogheter pic.twitter.com/gjL6WTrSeM — Rafa Mujica (@rafamujica9) July 4, 2019



The striker also thanked the Whites for trusting him with the responsibility of representing the club and handing him a contract in west Yorkshire.







“I’m very excited to get here”, Mujica wrote on Twitter.



“Thank you very much to Leeds United for trusting me.”





Mujica netted seven goals from 33 appearances for Barcelona B last season in the Spanish third tier.



The youngster has become Leeds’ fifth signing of the summer, after the arrivals of Jack Harrison, Helder Costa, Ben White and Liam McCarron.

