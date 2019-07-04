XRegister
06 October 2018

04/07/2019 - 20:02 BST

Romanian Side Abandon Friendly Against Charlton Athletic After 49 Minutes, Unhappy At Red Cards

 




Gaz Metan Medias have abandoned their pre-season friendly against Charlton Athletic with just 49 minutes on the clock in protest at two red cards.

The Addicks, who secured promotion to the Championship by defeating Sunderland in dramatic fashion at Wembley last season, have already started their preparations for the upcoming season.  


 



Lee Bowyer’s men begin their Championship campaign away from home against Blackburn Rovers, but have scheduled several pre-season fixtures ahead of the game.

And during their first pre-season friendly in Spain, Charlton have secured a win after the opposition decided to abandon the game after the half time interval.
 


Romanian top flight side Gaz Metan Medias were deeply unhappy with the two red cards shown to them by abandoning the game to protest against the referee.



Charlton were leading the game courtesy of George Lapslie, who scored as early as the 13th minute to hand them a lead.

However, the game turned out to be turbulent when the referee dished out two red cards to the Gaz Metan Medias players, following a foul against Charlton in the penalty area.
 


Two of the Romanian side's players man-handled the referee and were shown red cards.

As such, the Romanian side opted against continuing to take part in the game.

The Addicks however took the penalty awarded anyway.

Charlton will next face non-league outfit Welling United in their next pre-season game at Park View Road on Saturday.   
 

 

 

 