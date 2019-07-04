Sevilla Deal-Maker Coy On Future Of Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Sevilla sporting director Monchi has remained non-committal about Manchester United target Wissam Ben Yedder’s future at the club.



The Frenchman has gone into the summer on the back of a stellar season at Sevilla where he scored 30 goals and provided eleven assists for his team-mates across all competitions.













Ben Yedder is said to be on Manchester United’s radar and they are prepared to trigger his €40m buy-out clause as soon as they finalise the departure of Romelu Lukaku this summer.



The striker could be keen on a move to England and Monchi also remained coy on when probed the interest his player has been garnering this summer.





The Sevilla deal-maker also indicated that the squad are well stocked with forward options should the 28-year-old decide to leave the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium ahead of the new season.







Monchi was quoted as saying by Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo: “Wissam is a Sevilla player and an important asset for us.



“Two strikers have arrived, we have Munir [El Haddadi] and Carlos Fernandez as well.





“We have done two months of planning and we are going to take decisions according to the circumstances.”



Ben Yedder scored at Old Trafford last year to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League.

