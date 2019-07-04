Sheffield United Confirm Significant Deal Close As Former Everton Man Poised To Join

Follow @insidefutbol





Phil Jagielka is tipped to soon sign for former club Sheffield United, with speculation he could even finalise a return today.



The 36-year-old left Everton this summer after spending 12 years at Goodison Park, following the expiry of his contract, after joining the Toffees from Sheffield United in 2007.













And following his departure from Merseyside, Jagielka has trained with Burnley in a bid to stay in shape and prolong his career ahead of the upcoming season.



Sheffield United have confirmed, according to BBC Sheffield, that they plan to make a significant signing soon, which could be done today.





And Jagielka is set to link up with the Premier League new boys, according to the Sun.







The Englishman was not at Burnley training this morning in another sign he is looking to clinch a move.



Sheffield United have already strengthened their squad by signing Luke Freeman on a club-record deal from Queens Park Rangers this summer.





In addition to Jagielka, the Blades could also recruit former Manchester United and West Ham flop Ravel Morrison, who has been training with the club.



Chris Wilder’s men mark their return to the Premier League against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on 10th August.

