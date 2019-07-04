XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2019 - 11:42 BST

Sheffield United Target Told To Apply For Chinese Visa By Manchester United

 




Dean Henderson has been told to apply for a visa to China for Manchester United’s pre-season tour amidst attempts from Sheffield United to sign him on loan this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Henderson enjoyed a stellar last season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship as he helped the Yorkshire club to achieve promotion to the Premier League.  


 



Sheffield United are keen on taking Henderson on another loan deal and have been in talks with Manchester United over reaching an agreement.

The young goalkeeper wants to play regular football next season as well and is prepared to return to the Blades for their first campaign back in the Premier League.
 


But the 22-year-old shot-stopper has been told to apply for a visa to China as he could be part of Manchester United’s pre-season travelling squad.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to take the goalkeeper on his side’s pre-season tour if a deal for his move to Sheffield United is not finalised by then.

Manchester United also want to tie the young goalkeeper down to a new contract before letting him out on loan again.
 


Henderson was part of the best defence in the Championship at Sheffield United last season and kept 21 clean sheets in 46 appearances in the second tier of English football.   
 