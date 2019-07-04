Sheffield United Target Told To Apply For Chinese Visa By Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Dean Henderson has been told to apply for a visa to China for Manchester United’s pre-season tour amidst attempts from Sheffield United to sign him on loan this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.



Henderson enjoyed a stellar last season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship as he helped the Yorkshire club to achieve promotion to the Premier League.













Sheffield United are keen on taking Henderson on another loan deal and have been in talks with Manchester United over reaching an agreement.



The young goalkeeper wants to play regular football next season as well and is prepared to return to the Blades for their first campaign back in the Premier League.





But the 22-year-old shot-stopper has been told to apply for a visa to China as he could be part of Manchester United’s pre-season travelling squad.







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to take the goalkeeper on his side’s pre-season tour if a deal for his move to Sheffield United is not finalised by then.



Manchester United also want to tie the young goalkeeper down to a new contract before letting him out on loan again.





Henderson was part of the best defence in the Championship at Sheffield United last season and kept 21 clean sheets in 46 appearances in the second tier of English football.

