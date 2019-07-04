XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/07/2019 - 15:53 BST

Speculation Over Future of Fulham Target Pontus Jansson Continues

 




Speculation over the future of Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson, who is wanted by Fulham, has ramped up as the centre-back is only due back at the club on 12th July.

Jansson's future has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks amid interest in his services and Leeds looking to balance the books.


 



He has also been given an extended absence which means he will miss the club's trip to Australia.

Jansson has been told to only report back for Leeds duty on 12th July, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay.
 


The Whites are due to take on Manchester United on 17th July in Australia, while they then play Western Sydney Wanderers on 20th July.



Jansson's late return means he will miss the tour and as such will have just one friendly before the new season.

It remains to be seen if Jansson will still be a Leeds player by the time the club step out to play their final friendly against Cagliari in Italy.
 


He has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League and has made no secret of his desire to ply his trade at the highest level.

Fulham have just been relegated from the Premier League, but believe Jansson's Championship know-how can aid them in a quick return to the top flight.
 