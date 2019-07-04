Speculation Over Future of Fulham Target Pontus Jansson Continues

Follow @insidefutbol





Speculation over the future of Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson, who is wanted by Fulham, has ramped up as the centre-back is only due back at the club on 12th July.



Jansson's future has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks amid interest in his services and Leeds looking to balance the books.













He has also been given an extended absence which means he will miss the club's trip to Australia.



Jansson has been told to only report back for Leeds duty on 12th July, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay.





The Whites are due to take on Manchester United on 17th July in Australia, while they then play Western Sydney Wanderers on 20th July.







Jansson's late return means he will miss the tour and as such will have just one friendly before the new season.



It remains to be seen if Jansson will still be a Leeds player by the time the club step out to play their final friendly against Cagliari in Italy.





He has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League and has made no secret of his desire to ply his trade at the highest level.



Fulham have just been relegated from the Premier League, but believe Jansson's Championship know-how can aid them in a quick return to the top flight.

